Work will create 100 new jobs - and ‘will not have an effect on Peterborough city centre footfall’

Expansion work which will create 100 new jobs at one of the city’s biggest out-of-town shopping centres will not hit Peterborough city centre footfall, it has been claimed.

Work started at Serpentine Green in Hampton, which will see Next signed up to open an expanded 10,000 sq ft store in one of the new units being created. The fashion retailer will open in summer 2017, with an M&S Foodhall moving into the space vacated by Next. The extension will create 100 new jobs.

An artists impression of the new plans

The £7 million construction will also see a further three stores to the front of the existing centre and enhanced public spaces, and a cycle route and bike parking.

John Bridge, chief executive of Peterborough’s Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is really positive news - it is another vote of confidence in the ongoing growth and stability in Peterborough.

“Peterborough continues to perform well for economic stability and jobs created.

“I think this is going to be an addition to other offerings in the city - people will always look at what offerings are available , and what shops and facilities are like.

“This will be an alternative to other places in the city.”

Shailesh Vara MP for North West Cambridgeshire added: “

“This is excellent news. I welcome the additional jobs and the M&S food hall will give greater variety and choice to local people.

“The expansion of Serpentine Green makes a strong statement for our local economy.

“The area is growing as businesses recognise the potential of investing here.

“As for Peterborough city centre, there should be no worries there.

“As Peterborough and the surrounding area grows, it is only right that services and providers of goods keep pace with that expansion.”

David Wait, Centre Manager for Serpentine Green, commented: “We’re excited that this project to extend and improve Serpentine Green has started and look forward to welcoming new retailers, as well as familiar faces relocating within the centre.

“It’s important for us that Serpentine Green evolves in line with the needs of customers, creating the right space for people to shop, eat and drink as well as providing more choice.”