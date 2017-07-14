Win £400 Westgate Arcade prize

There’s a party atmosphere as you walk down Westgate Arcade this month, as the self-owned shops celebrate Independent Retailer Month.
To mark this special date, a selection of Westgate’s retailers have come together to offer one Peterborough Telegraph reader a bumper package of prizes worth over £400.
Included in the bundle is:
A luxury cut and blowdry, including treatment with a stylist of their choice from P-Kai.
A £50 voucher and free styling consultation from The Oculist
A stunning silk scarf from Back to Life.
A £30 voucher to spend in Style accessories.
A mini Kiss Kerry bag and Miss Lu Lu bag from Elsa Rose plus £20 voucher.
£18 voucher to spend in BBs Brow Bar.
A handcrafted tea towel from Art in the Heart.
A £100 Queensgate Shopping Centre Gift Card.
£25 to spend in the Grasmere Farm shop.
To be in with a chance of winning the fabulous prize answer this question: In which arcade are all the retailers found?
Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before Monday, July 17.
Also this month, take a stroll down the bunting -dressed arcade and enjoy exclusive discounts for July only, such as: ‘Refurb Friday’ jewellery polishing service from £10 at Stephen Diggle Goldsmiths; 3 for £10 mix ‘n’ match hair bows from Flawless by Ren; BOGOF on makekup at Else Rose; 10% off all Autumn/Winter 2017 stock and up to 70% off at Clues – plus many more.
Visit Westgate Arcade on a Friday or Saturday to get hold of some free samples and goodies.
