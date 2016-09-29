Search

Weldons thrilled to win PT Chippy award

Martin Mills (right) and his staff at Weldon's Fisheries at Eye - winner of the PT Chip Shop of the Year comp EMN-160921-151530009

It’s finally here, the votes are in and we can announce the winner of the Peterborough Telegraph’s Chippy Of The Year 2016.

