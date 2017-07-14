VIDEO: New jobs hope as taxi operator Addison Lee opens £2million customer service hub in Peterborough

The boss of taxi firm Addison Lee has spoken of his plans to see staff numbers at the new Peterborough customer centre rise to 350.

Andy Boland, chief executive of Addison Lee, spoke of his hopes at the official opening of the firm's £2 million customer service hub at Cygnet Park, Peterborough today.

The London based premium car operator has already recruited 120 people to work in the call centre based on one floor in Access House.

It plans to take on another 130 people this summer, which will bring its total number of staff in Peterborough to 250.

But Mr Boland said it was hoped that more work would be brought from overseas to Peterborough and that could mean the creation of further 100 jobs.

The official opening was carried out by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

Some of the new 120 staff at Addison Lee take a giant selfie to celebrate opening of new service centre.

He said: "The arrival of Addison Lee to Peterborough and the creation of so many quality jobs is wonderful news for the city."

News of Addison Lee’s move into Peterborough was revealed by Peterborough Telegraph in April.