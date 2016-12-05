Vehicle lighting specialist to motor into Peterborough

Commercial and emergency vehicle lighting specialist Dun-Bri is to create jobs in Peterborough with the opening of an outlet in Peterborough.

Dun-Bri Group is recruiting five members of staff for its 3,000 sq ft branch in the Kingston Park area, which opens in March.

The store will be branded as Dun-Bri Cambridgeshire.

It will be a trade counter and distribution hub for its expanding customer base of commercial and emergency vehicle lighting as well as auto-electrical products.

The new roles are for full and part-time positions and cover a range of areas from sales and customer service persons and drivers for a new daily delivery service.

The branch manager will be Craig Garner,

It will also see the start of a new apprenticeship scheme locally, which will be set up with the help of economic development company, Opportunity Peterborough.

Andrew Strath, the group managing director, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the interest in our coming to Peterborough.

“We want to get the branch absolutely right to welcome our new customers and have just started work to allow the new branch to open, and give our team time to bed in before having an official opening ceremony in April 2017.”

Opportunity Peterborough chief executive, Steve Bowyer said: “We were delighted to assist Dun-Bri with their decision to expand into Peterborough. Our extensive knowledge of local service providers, key business contacts and economic insight helped inform their strategic decision making and we’re pleased their move to Peterborough now enables the business to expand.

“Dun-Bri Cambridgeshire is a great addition to Peterborough and we’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with the team as they settle here in the city.”

Dun-Bri was created 27 years ago and supplies 11,000 different product lines.

The new Peterborough branch takes the company’s total sites to six across England.