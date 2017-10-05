Union leaders brand plans to close manufacturing site in Stamford as a blow to hundreds of workers

Union leaders have reacted angrily to plans to close a manufacturing centre in Stamford putting 350 jobs at risk

Officials of Unite have pledged to try and save as many jobs as possible at Cummins Generator Technologies, which employs 500 people across two sites in Stamford.

The vow comes after the company announced proposals to close its Barnack Road site and transform its Ryhall Road site into a centre of technical excellence.

But it means only 150 staff will be required leaving 350 jobs in the town at risk.

Unite regional officer Scott Lennon said: “Today’s announcement is a massive blow to the Lincolnshire economy and is terrible news for the workers, whose jobs are under threat, and their families.

"The company, which makes generators for power stations, appears to be blaming the state of the UK economy and Brexit for this decision. There are also proposals to move some production to Romania.

"However, when we meet the management on October 9, we will be pressing hard for the rationale behind the business case for the closure of the Barnack Road site within the next 12 months.

“We are entering the 45 day consultation period and our goal is to safeguard the employment of our members to the maximum extent and investigate the plans to move 150 people to a centre of excellence in Ryhall Road in the town.

“This still leaves some 300 workers rightly concerned about their future.

“Cummins is a profitable company and we will be exploring opportunities for redeployment to the company’s sites at Daventry and Peterborough.

Mr Lennon added: "Unite takes the loss of skilled manufacturing jobs in the UK very seriously and we will be working very hard to ensure that as many jobs as possible are retained in Stamford. We will leave no stone unturned to this end."

The company has denied that Brexit was a factor in its decision to close the Barnack Road site. Instead it points to the intense competitiveness of the global market place.

Cummins has had operations in the UK for more than 50 years and currently has eight manufacturing facilities, employing 4,500 employees across 23 sites. It operates acoss 190 countries.

A company spokesman said: "We remain committed to Stamford and believe our new centre of excellence will allow us to establish a deeper technical presence now, and for the long-term.

"We will be actively working to support our employees and the community during the transition.”

It is thought some staff could be redeployed to Peterborough where the company employs 200 people in Lynch Wood.

