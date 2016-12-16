TV chef brings his Polish Feast tour to Peterborough

TV chef and ambassador for Polish cuisine Damian Wawrzyniak is bringing his Polish Feast – as served up in Jamie Oliver’s FIFTEEN - to a Peterborough gastropub.

The unique new food tour is set to bring family style dishes and delicious Polish treats to diners at Maccaloo in Crowland Road, Eye Green on April 30.

Brimming with flavour and fusing old traditions with modern tastes, Polish Feast diners can expect rustic sharing platters, to be enjoyed family style, with starters, entrees, deserts and of course, vodka.

Already on the menu are flavoursome chicken broth (rosol), silesian dumplings (kluski slaskie), pierogis and meatballs (kotlety). There’ll also be schnitzel with crushed dill potatoes (schabowy z okraszanymi ziemniakami) and a selection of pickles, salads, potatoes and greens. For desert, cheesecake (sernik), poppy seed cake (makowiec) and apple pie (jablecznik) will tempt guests to indulge their sweet tooth, all washed down with vodka and salt and a range of other traditional beverages.

The Polish Feast is part of Chef Wawrzyniak’s personal mission to make one of the last undiscovered cuisines a firm art of British food culture. Inspired by his childhood in Poland and influenced by stints in the Ireland, France, Denmark and Germany, Polish Feast lifts the lid on fresh, in-season produce and old family favourites.

He said, “So few people have tried true, authentic, homemade traditional Polish food. I’ve had the idea of a food tour for a while now, after cooking the first Polish Feast in the FIFTEEN kitchen this summer. Polish food is still largely undiscovered in Great Britain, so this is a chance to be part of something very special. We Poles love food and feasting and to talk about how dishes were prepared by our mums, aunts and grandparents.

“For me, the tour (it visits seven locations across the country) is a very special journey of love, flavours, passion and happiness. Each stop will pack in as many meat, fish and vegetable dishes as possible, with different dishes as seasonal produce changes.

“Along with my group of amazing chefs, we’ll celebrate our food culture by describing each dish, its history and ingredients, sharing our experiences and encouraging everyone to dig in and try something new!”

Polish Feast 2017 is sponsored by Grant Sous Vide and Sous Vide Tools. It is supported by the Polish Tourist Association with the Polish Embassy holding honorary patronage, saying “We are pleased to announce that the Polish Embassy in London took Honorary Patronage over the First Ever Polish Culinary Tour across Great Britain.”

Find out more and book tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/damian-wawrzyniak-8626520885.