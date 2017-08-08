Trio celebrate 109 years of service with Peterborough company

Have your say

Three members of staff with a Peterborough supplier of building materials and drainage solutions have clocked up a total of 109 years’ service.

The trio work at Keyline, in Eastern Industries, Newark Road, and their achievement was celebrated at a special presentation.

Stock controller Dave Cave was presented with a long service pin and certificate for achieving 30 years of service.

Sales office manager Eddie Shevlane celebrated a total of 41 years while internal sales assistant Danny Horgan has been part of Keyline Peterborough’s branch team for 38 years. They had previously received their long service pins and certificates when they celebrated 40 years and 35 years respectively.

Alex Bagnall, branch manager, said: “Our fantastic team is a major part of our continued success.

“Eddie, Danny and Dave are all valuable members of the Peterborough branch and I’m delighted to mark their loyalty and long-service.”