TK Maxx to create 45 jobs at new store in Huntingdon

Fashion retailer TK Maxx is to create 45 jobs when it opens a new store in Huntingdon.

The discount clothing and lifestyle chain will throw open the doors to its new store in the Chequers Shopping Centre on October 12 at 9am.

Potential recruits to work at the 1,487sq m store are being urged to contact the company as soon as possible.

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in Huntingdon.

“We can’t wait for shoppers to walk through our doors and discover their own treasures.

“There will always be exciting new designer finds and one-off gems.”

TK Maxx specialises in offering big labels and designer items at up to 60 per cent less than the recommended retail price.

Anyone interested in applying for a position at the new store should visit www.tjxeurope.com/careers for further information.