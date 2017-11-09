Three more city centre shops set to become food outlets

Long Causeway looks set to become annother hot food destination in Peterborough city centre with three former shops ripe for conversion

Food-on-the-go retailer Greggs is currently redeveloping the former Taking Shape fashion shop, near to the junction with Midgate, to add to its outlets in Queensgate and Bridge Street.

The neighbouring former A1 Motorsave store is subject of a planning application by a Pepe’s Piri Piri franchisee, for a flame-grilled chicken restaurant and takeaway over two floors.

And the owner of the unit formerly occupied by French Connection, and currently in use as a pop-up shop, has been granted permission for use as a restaurant/bar.

Long Causeway is already home to Wagamama, Burger King, Chopstix and Pret a Manger.