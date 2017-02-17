Tesco launches mole screening clinics

Tesco is launching mole screening clinics to screen for skin cancer at its Huntingdon store in association with The MOLE Clinic™, making fast and convenient mole checking available to their customer to help save lives.

Skin cancer is one of our most common cancers. Detected early, it is easily removed, too late it takes lives. Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is extremely difficult to treat if caught late but easy to treat if caught early.

The MOLE Clinic™ is the UK’s leading independent and award-winning centre for screening and diagnosis of skin cancer. Their TELEDerm technology for mole screening is a winner of the Patient Safety Award and widely used by NHS GPs.

Tesco Pharmacists now offer the TELEDerm technology enabling Tesco customers to have their moles imaged using teledermoscopy, a non-invasive technique which captures illuminated and highly magnified images beneath the surface of moles for diagnosis by MOLE Clinic skin specialists.

Iain Mack, Managing Director of The MOLE Clinic™ in London, said “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Tesco, bringing mole checking into daily lives will help early detection and undoubtedly save lives. With our service, the people of Huntingdon and Shoreham-by-sea now have the chance to check a mole they have been worried about for skin cancer.”

Puneet Janjua, Commercial Services Manager of Health, Beauty and Wellness at Tesco said, “Tesco are delighted to be working together with The Mole Clinic to offer a high quality skin cancer screening service at our busy pharmacies in Huntingdon and Shoreham-by-sea. Tesco Pharmacy is open late nights and weekends which offers consumers great convenience with free parking and you can look after your health and do your shopping at the same time. This is another great example of Tesco working with trusted partners who are experts in their field.”

The MOLE Clinic recommends that anyone with a new or changing mole or an odd-looking mole have it checked out by an expert.

Mole screening with Tesco starts at £30 and results are usually available the next day. For further information, visit www.themoleclinic.co.uk