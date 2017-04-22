Sweet five year deal agreed by two Peterborough companies

A haulage and storage company has just secured a five year deal with food giant Silver Spoon.

Knowles Transport, which has offices in Wisbech and March, has agreed a nationwide storage and distribution contract with food manufacturer Silver Spoon, of Peterborough.

Under the deal, Knowles Transport, which employs more than 200 staff and has a fleet of 100 plus trucks, will collect from numerous manufacturing plants.

Warehousing will take place at Knowles’ new 270,000 sq ft distribution centre in Wisbech, which opened in January, part of the company’s two million sq ft storage portfolio.

Knowles’ experience in the grocery sector has also allowed the firm to tailor its operational service.

Warehouse and racking layout has been purpose built for Silver Spoon products.

Alex Knowles, commercial director at Knowles Transport, said: “Our operational flexibility and alternative distribution models, which help to reduce mileage and increase efficiency, were key factors in Silver Spoon’s decision to work with us.

“Over the past five years our ability to offer bespoke commercial and operational offerings has evolved significantly and we are confident of continued growth in the consumer sector.”

Paul Jaggard, head of logistics at Silver Spoon, said: “Reducing road miles and benefitting from a swift, efficient and flexible supply chain are important factors for us.”

“Knowles Transport offered this alongside a clear understanding of our requirements and the ability to deliver a range of warehousing and distribution services.”