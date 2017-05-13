Surge of interest in first “speculative” development in Peterborough’s Eastern Industry for 10 years

Developers are delighted with a surge of interest in the first speculatively built industrial estate for a decade in Peterborough’s Eastern Industry district.

Four units at Newark East, Cobblestone Way, in Newark Road - totalling 30,000 sq ft - are under offer just months after going on the market.

They represent 42 per cent of the available space and there is stong interest in a number of the other units.

Planning permission was secured by Barker Storey Matthews last summer and the development was put on the market last autumn.

For the last 10 years industrial development in the area has only been built for specified clients.

Richard Jones, director at Barker Storey Matthews, said: “There has been no speculative industrial development scheme in this area of Peterborough since 2008.

“In terms of estate layout and calibre of commercial premises offered at Newark East, the availability of purpose built industrial, warehouse and distribution units to let is something industrial occupiers are keen to see.”

He added: “Eastern Industry in Fengate is a well-established industrial area of Peterborough and has become a

mixed-use area including car showrooms, trade counters, retail and industrial warehouse, building supplies and leisure occupiers.”