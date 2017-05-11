Support papers’#TrustedNewsDay

Join the Peterborough Telegraph on Friday for #TrustedNewsDay

The PT along with local titles across the UK will hold an interactive #TrustedNewsDay on Friday as part of our campaign to Fight Fake News. We invite you to be part of it.

The day will give you the opportunity to quiz our editorial team about how we take decisions about stories both in our newspaper and on our website.

Through Facebook Live, our Group Digital Editor Paul Fisher will give you an inside look at the PT office and answer your questions about how we ensure news is not fake in realtime. Simply tune into our Facebook Live and comment from 12pm.

And we will be asking your views on how you want us to report the general election. Should we stick to purely local issues? Do you want us to examine national policies? And how do we get the balance right?

You can join us on Friday through this newspaper’s website or its Facebook page - or ask us a question on Twitter.

Fighting Fake News has seen hundreds of local papers highlight their highly-trusted credentials through features, news stories, infographics and videos.

The campaign, which launched a week ago and will continue to run up to and through Local Newspaper Week (May 15-21), has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to comment on the dangers of fake news on social media and the importance of a free press.