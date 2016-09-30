Search

Staff at Peterborough accountants raise thousands for charities.

Rawlinsons staff with the five charity representatives.

Staff at a Peterborough accountants have completed their 75th anniversary challenge and raised £8,500 for local charities - beating their £7,500 target.

