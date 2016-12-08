Squirrel causes power cut for 1,000 Cambridgeshire homes

Electricity chiefs this morning blamed a squirrel for a fault which left 1,000 homes without power.

The rodent sparked a fault with an underground power cable, cutting off the electric supply to buildings in Huntingdon, between 9.45am and 11.15am on Thursday, December 8.

UK Power Networks confirmed the squirrel caused the loss of power and said an investigation is now underway.

A spokesman for the power company said: “The cause is believed to have been a squirrel coming into contact with high voltage overhead power lines.”