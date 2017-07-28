SPONSORED CONTENT: Superdry Sample Sale Event in Peterborough this weekend

A Superdry Sample Sale Event is taking place in Peterborough this weekend.

The sale is the first of its kind in Peterborough and is a unique opportunity for Peterborough’s residents to grab a great deal on Superdry discounted products. There are amazing timeless pieces available that have made the brand famous, from graphic t-shirts at £8, to comfy hoodies at £25 and classic outerwear from £25!

The sale is open to the general public over the weekend at TDL, Gateway Park Newcombe Way Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6SF.

Opening dates and times:

Friday 28th July: 9am-5pm

Saturday 29th July: 9am-5pm

Sunday 30th July: 9am – 4pm

*N.B. 9am-10am Sunday browsing