So where in Peterborough makes the Michelin Eating Out in Pubs Guide 2017?

Michelin inspectors have given their seal of approval to Peterborough city centre pub The Beehive for the second time in a month.

Located just off Bourges Boulevard in Allbert Place, it has followed up its listing in the famed Michelin restaurant guide, published at the beginning of October, with a place in the organisation’s Eating Out In Pubs Guide published last week.

It is not the first time that has happened, but it has reinforced the venue’s credentials as the city’s premier pub for eating and drinking.

It has proved a double-double for owner Jim Trevor, whose other establishment - The Six Bells at Witham-on-the-Hill near Stamford - which only opening summer 2014 was similarly recognised in both publications.

There was also reason to celebrate at chef patron Will Frankgate’s The Blue Bell in Glinton, which maintained its place in both guides, as did Marcus Lamb’s The Crown at Elton, described as a “really good old English pub.”.

Sally Facer’s award-winning Falcon Inn at Fotheringhay, another veteran of the restaurant guide completes greater Peterborough’s representation.

Stamford might be awash with good pubs but only the Bull & Swan features again in the 2017 guide.

However in nearby Rutland, what the county lacks in size it makes up for in pubs to the liking of Michelin Inspectors, with the Olive Branch & Beech House at Clipsham, Wheatsheaf at Greetham, Finches Arms at Hambleton, Marquess of Exeter and Old White Hart at Lyddington, and the Jackson Stops Inn at Stretton making the cut,and not for the first time.