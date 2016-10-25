Shoppers Halloween spending in Peterborough has doubled Serpentine Green survey shows

Shoppers in Peterborough are gearing up for a bumper Halloween as research shows that they plan to spend almost £30 on costumes, decorations and sweets for trick or treaters – more than double the amount spent just five years ago.

The survey of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Serpentine Green, also revealed that nearly half (48%) of Peterborough residents will be celebrating by donning fancy dress this year, and 1 in 5 are planning to carve pumpkins.

With this in mind, Serpentine Green has dubbed Saturday 29th October ‘Spooky Saturday’ as Peterborough’s retailers prepare for a surge in scary sales – £4,527,796 in the run-up to Halloween.

In the survey, a third (33%) of people in Peterborough said that a trip to the shops was their biggest inspiration for Halloween costumes and decorations, with spooky films influencing 1 in 7 (13%). Just 7% of people say they’ll be happy to wear the same outfit as they did last year.

As excitement builds for the upcoming Harry Potter film launch next month, it’s perhaps not surprising that witches and wizards are one of the region’s most popular costume choice. Over 20% of those surveyed will be dressing themselves or their families up with wands and broomsticks.

Residents in Peterborough should also expect a knock on the door from vampires (33%), skeletons (29%) and to greet the odd trick-or-treating zombie (17%).

David Wait, Centre Manager at Serpentine Green said: “Halloween has really exploded in popularity over the last few years with people buying increasingly elaborate costumes and decorations.

“We’re expecting a record number of shoppers over Halloween weekend as people stock up on last-minute sweet treats for party guests and trick-or-treaters.”