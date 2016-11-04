Serpentine Green launches first augmented reality treasure hunt for Christmas

Shoppers in Peterborough will soon have the chance to experience a free virtual treasure hunt at Serpentine Green as it brings a new augmented reality game – ‘Freezy’s Christmas Adventure’ - to Peterborough for the first time this Christmas.

The centre has been selected to trial the technology by British Land, owner of Serpentine Green, as it prepares to gear up for the busy festive period.

Freezys Christmas Adventure

By downloading a simple app to a smartphone or tablet, families will be transported to a magical winter wonderland and asked to help friendly snowman, Freezy, and his friends overcome obstacles and find presents hidden around Serpentine Green.

There are five levels to complete and on completion players can enter a prize draw to win weekly prizes such as iPad Minis and a host of this year’s most popular Christmas toys.

David Wait, Centre Manager at Serpentine Green said: “We love this time of year - there’s always a brilliant atmosphere amongst our shoppers and retail staff as everyone gears up for Christmas.

“We’re really excited to bring this new technology to Serpentine Green. It’s a fun, safe and memorable game that should help families to get into the festive spirit - and enhances and enlivens the experience for visitors!”

The game launches at Serpentine Green on Monday 7th November and is free for all shoppers to download from Apple and Android app stores. Children must be accompanied by an adult.