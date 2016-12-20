Second steak house planned for city centre

A steak house and grill looks set to breathe new life in a former bar which closed down earlier this year.

The XOXO Steak House, which will replace the Sports Lounge, in King Street, is expected to open in February.

After securing planning permission for new signage and outdoor seating, Sameer Bashir has taken on a 10 year lease on the venue.

News of the XOXO restaurant comes weeks after it was revealed a £1million Middleton’s Steak House is planned for three units in Bridge vStreet, close to St Peter’s Arcade. A planning application for the change of use is currently with the city council, and is unlikely to open before late summer.