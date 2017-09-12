Second retailer confirmed for Queensgate’s BHS unit

A second retailer has been confirmed for the former BHS unit in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Following the recent announcement that Joules clothing will take part of the empty BHS store, Queensgate’s management has confirmed that creative stationery retailer Smiggle will take another part.

Smiggle

Both are expected to open before Christmas.

Specific details are yet to be confirmed but will be announced in due course.

“We’re very excited to welcome Smiggle to Queensgate, which we know has become a hugely popular brand across the world and well-known for its bright, bold and creative products,” says Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate.

Smiggle offers fashion-forward stationery including: bags, pencil cases, pens, gadgets, books, games and accessories. The Australian brand launched in 2003 and has stores in seven counties across the globe, including more 100 in the UK.