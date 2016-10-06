Royal Mail seeking first class Christmas workers

The Royal Mail is recruiting 140 people in Peterborough to make sure Christmas cards and presents get delivered on time.

Temporary positions across a variety of shifts will be available between mid-November through to early January 2016. The peak of the additional temporary work will be in the busiest month of December. The majority of seasonal positions will support Royal Mail’s 120,000 permanent postmen and women, who sort and deliver the mail all year round. Parcelforce Worldwide is also looking for drivers and indoor workers as the whole organisation gears up to deliver at Christmas.

The temporary recruits will help to sort Christmas cards and parcels and online shopping orders before they are taken to around 1,400 Delivery Offices for postmen and women to take out on their rounds. Royal Mail Group’s express parcels business, Parcelforce Worldwide, is also recruiting around 1850 extra sorting staff and 830 drivers throughout the UK.

Royal Mail’s Operations Director, Tony Fox, said: “Christmas is our busiest time of year. We plan all year round to help ensure we deliver the best possible service for consumers and businesses in the UK at Christmas. We make a substantial commitment in additional resources including the recruitment of thousands of temporary workers to handle the festive mailbag and the growing market of online Christmas shopping.”

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas positions – www.royalmailgroup.com/xmasjobs or by calling the helpline on 0345 600 1785.