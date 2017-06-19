Roadworks affecting businesses at Serpentine Green in Peterborough

The roadworks on the A1M at Peterboorugh and the subsequent traffic delays are affecting some businesses at Serpentine Green today.

Serpentine Green tweeted: “Due to road closures and temporary works on the A1 motorway, some retailers may opening later than normal this morning.”

Staff have been unable to get in to the Hampton shopping centre.

Buses are delayed by at least 40 minutes Stagecoach have confirmed.

More as we have it...