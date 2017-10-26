REVEALED: Peterborough’s Top 10 pubs of 2017 according to you!

We’ve got our top 10 finalists for the Peterborough Telegraph Pub Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one!

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates from a list of nearly 100 and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed in this week’s or next week’s Peterborough Telegraph, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for voting slips is 10am, November 24, 2017. Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.