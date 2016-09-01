Retailers create jobs in Peterborough’s Queensgate as stores look to Christmas

Job vacancies are being created at stores in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

Vacancies are opening up at many stores as students give up part-time jobs to return to their studies and as retailers prepare for Christmas.

Centre director Mark Broadhead said: “If you’re looking for part-time work or a career in retail, now is the crucial time to get in touch with Queensgate Shopping Centre’s retailers.

“Gaps form as students move away from the city and an increase in the impending trade over Christmas means ‘open season’ for job hunters.

“Store and regional managers plus even company directors often start their career as part time staff and, for some, this can lead into a future career in the exciting and ever-changing world of retail.

“Queensgate is home to some of the biggest names in the industry and they offer excellent support, training at the highest level and a sound future for those that want to work their way up the chain.

He added: “The message from our retailers is clear. There are jobs out there and many opportunities across a variety of retail segments but, there are also long-term careers available here in Peterborough.”

Among the job creating retailers is Argos, which is looking to fill positions over Christmas.

The retailer will be holding a recruitment event at The Bull Hotel, in Peterborough, later this month.

An Argos spokesman said: “A job at Argos can offer great flexibility wherever you travel.

“We regularly transfer trained staff, especially students, to other sites in the UK if they’re temporarily relocating during studies and then welcomes them back on their return.”

Fashion chain Next is one of the biggest recruiters over Christmas and is expected to take more than 80 staff this year.

Primark says it has a constant paperless recruitment policy with jobs available online weekly.

Topman and Topshop will also join the recruiting period this month and have also taken on several BHS staff, following the brand’s closure.

Later this month, M&S begins its partnership with The Prince’s Trust programme, which will see 20 to 30 individuals enrol in work experience at the Queensgate store.

Over four weeks, several will progress into part time roles over the festival period and further positions will become available for the general public.

Pandora is recruiting for Christmas and has already begun its enrolment drive and is keen to receive applicants’ CVs.

HMV begins its search at the end of September.