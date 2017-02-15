Retailer Topshop recalls display unit nationwide after 10-year-old’s death in store

Topshop has removed till barrier units from all its stores after a 10-year-old boy died in a “horrific accident”.

Kaden Reddick, from Reading, suffered serious head injuries in an accident involving a display barrier on Monday at the town’s Oracle Centre branch.

Topshop said it removed the units with immediate effect for safety reasons.

A spokesman said: “We are thoroughly investigating all the events surrounding this extremely sad situation.”

“Further to the recent incident in Reading, as a safety precaution we have decided to remove all the till barrier units in question from our stores across the country with immediate effect.”