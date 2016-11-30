Retailer’s desperate plea to Peterborough shoppers

A plea for help has gone out to shoppers in Peterborough from one city retailer.

Art in the Heart, based at 13 Westgate Arcade, says it is in a struggle for survival after sales dropped by 30 per cent last month.

Bosses say they are worried many shoppers may think the shop has closed following its relocation from Bridge Street to Westgate Arcade.

However, they are keen to point out the outlet is very much open.

Director Dawn Birch-James said: “The reality is if we don’t pull back in the next three weeks it is doubtful we will stay open such has been the hit with the lack of trading during the move and the reduced sales in both October and November.”

But she said she was determined the shop would still be trading next year and beyond.

She added: “Every day old faithful customers stumble across us and tell us how disappointed and sometimes upset they were when they saw the Bridge Street shop closed, thinking we had closed down.

“They all express relief that we are still here at 13 Westgate Arcade, so they can do their individual shopping.

“We sell unique, quirky and sometimes one off gifts decorations and cards created by artists and makers in the locality and beyond.

“We also sell big brands like Sophie Allport Designs and of course our beautiful art pieces and frames.

“It is true inspiration and price points are amazing.

“We have so many special things £5.00 and less which are unique to us.

“And we are also handing out vouchers at the moment so you get great deals.

“Come in and ask for one. Bring the kids to see our Narnia window too.”

Art in the Heart has also launched an online shop at www.artintheheart.co.uk/marketplace.