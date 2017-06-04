Recruitment firm struggles for staff

A Peterborough recruitment agency says it is struggling to find the right staff.

The Sterling Choice began operating from the kitchen at one of its founders’ homes about four years ago.

Now the firm employs 20 staff and operates from offices in Tesla Court at Lynch Wood.

The firm specialises in fast-moving consumer goods, food and Engineering sectors.

But, bosses say they are finding it difficult to grow the team and say that might be because the company is not as well established as other agencies in the area.

Richard Hanwell, one of its directors, said: “While experienced recruiters would be ideal, we know that individuals in sales, customer service or account management roles also have an incredible range of transferable skills.

“We currently have team members that have come to us from jobs in sports therapy and veterinary nursing – it comes down to personal aspirations.

“If they are resilient, willing to push themselves to great lengths to achieve the next level in their career, if they have affluent aspirations – we can provide the right setting to help them achieve this.”

The Sterling Choice is run by directors Gareth Whyatt, Lukas Vanterpool and Mr Hanwell and all of them have years of experience in the industry.

Mr Vanterpool said: “Our career history has not only meant that we know and understand the industry, and how it currently works; its opened our eyes to how it needs to be improved.”

Anyone interested in joining the team, should contact them at info@thesterlingchoice