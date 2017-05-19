Pub landlord fears he may soon be calling last orders

A pub landlord is worried about his livelihood after Tesco announced it was “exploring its options” for the site.

Andy Simmonds, who runs The Ploughman in the Werrington Centre, Staniland Way, said he was concerned by Tesco’s announcement as the retailer owns the freehold of the pub’s premises.

However, the retailer has ruled out selling its own store at the centre.

Mr Simmonds said: “I fear for the future of The Ploughman which is an asset to the community and has won countless awards.

“I put an offer to purchase to Tesco before Christmas but they did not get back to me.

“I will be working with my local CAMRA branch to try and make it an Asset of Community Value.”

If a place is listed as an Asset of Community Value by the local council then comes up for sale, communities have six months to put together a bid to buy it.

Councillor John Fox, Werrington First group leader on Peterborough City Council, said: “It would be a very, very sad day if we lost such a community-spirited development like this.”

Mr Simmonds, who won a civic award for his charity fundraising efforts, said a developer had recently bought two office blocks at the Werrington Centre - Olympus House and Sundance House - and half of the car park.

In July 2013 Tesco shelved a multi-million pound scheme to revamp the centre, which would have seen The Ploughman demolished. Tesco will soon receive competition with Lidl moving into Lincoln Road, Werrington, later this year.