Premier motorcyle to trike maker moves into Peterborough

A premier motorcycle to trike builder has moved into Peterborough.

Casarva has just agreed a five year lease on premises at Axis Park, in Manasty Road.

Matt Wright, a director of Casarva, said: “We have seen a significant growth in our business and need more room for our manufacturing and custom conversion work as a result.

“Axis Park is ideal, close to the A1 and offering us the space we need.”

The company has agreed to pay an annual rent of £15,000 on the refurbished industrial space that totals 3,035 sq ft.

The deal has been agreed by owners Aberdeen Asset Management, which was advised jointly by Savills and Richardsons.

William Rose, director of business space at Savills Peterborough, said: “We are very pleased to have secured this deal on behalf of our client which supports Casarva’s ongoing expansion in the area.

He added: “Situated on one of Peterborough’s prime industrial estates, Axis Park offers high quality warehouse space with strong connections to both the city centre and the surrounding areas.

“Currently three units remain available at the park ranging from 3,100 sq ft to 10,003 sq ft and offered at a starting rent of £4.25 per sq ft.”