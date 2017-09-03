Praise for stockists behind sales of ales brewed in Peterborough

About 300 nationwide stockists who help drive the sales of beers produced by a Peterborough brewery gathered in the city.

The stockists, from Edinburgh to St Albans, are members of the Oakham Oakademy created by Oakham Ales, of Maxwell Road, to ensure consistent standards across the country.

The event was held at the Brewery Tap, in Peterborough, and the stockists were treated to a selection of Oakham’s products and got a chance to meet the firm’s staff and learn more about its best-selling brews.

Managing director Adrian Posnett said: “Events like this are wonderful because they really help strengthen the relationship between Oakham and our stockists.

“The Oakademy is an academy of excellence – stockists must pass a quality test and meet certain standards so we know that people selling our products are doing so in the right way.

“Recent deals with Waitrose, Marks and Spencer and the Gourmet Burger Kitchen chain have raised awareness of the brand nationwide.”

“We’re really nationwide now, so we hope that having seen it on the shelves, people will try the product, like it, then go to their local pubs looking out for it.

“Events like this, where we can meet and talk to the people in those pubs, really helps back up that effort.”