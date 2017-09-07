Power cut in parts of Peterborough after underground cable fault

A power cut is affecting parts of Peterborough this afternoon, Thursday September 7, after a fault on an underground line.

The power cut is affecting the PE1 4 postcode although early estimates from UK Power Networks suggest only 78 properties are affected.

A spokeswoman for UK Power Networks said: “There is currently a power cut in this area. Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.

“A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area, we may have to dig up the road to carry out repairs. “

It is estimated that power will be restored between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.