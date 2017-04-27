Plans revealed to build a foodstore and homes on British Sugar office site in Peterborough

Multi-million pound plans have been drawn up for the construction of a supermarket and homes on the British Sugar offices in Peterborough.

An outline planning application for the development has just been lodged with Peterborough City Council.

The venture proposes the demolition of the current British Sugar UK head office, in Oundle Road, Woodston, which employs more than 200 staff.

It is proposed to replace the buildings with a foodstore plus associated car parking and landscaping and 70 homes.

It is not yet clear which retailer would occupy the foodstore.

British Sugar are known to be in the process of relocating their head office to a new site in Peterborough.