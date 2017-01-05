Peterborough United fans warned not to get caught in Sunday’s Tube Strike

Peterborough United fans heading to Stamford Bridge for Posh’s FA Cup 3rd round tie against Chelsea on Sunday are being reminded of a tube strike taking place that day.

The match kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, January 8, and fans will have no problem getting to the game.

However, with all rail staff members going on strike for 24-hours at 6pm, Posh fans are advised to make a swift exit after the match or risk not being able to get a tube back to London King’s Cross for the train home to Peterborough.

Staff have been told not to book on any shifts between 6pm on Sunday January 8 and 5.59pm on Monday January 9. Therefore, the strike will last a day from 6pm on Sunday.

The strikes will go ahead at all London Underground stations.

The dispute is over tube station staffing and safety, after 900 front line workers and the closure of ticket offices took place last year. RMT said the cuts have left safety on a knife edge with the terror incident at North Greenwich - where a man was arrested for leaving a parcel on the Jubilee line - throwing the spotlight on dangers which are being worsened by the cuts process.

The cuts have been made as part of London Underground’s “Fit for the Future” reorganisation that saw the closure of ticket offices on the tube network.