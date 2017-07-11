Peterborough store reopens after £198,000 revamp

A food store in Peterborough has reopened following a £198,000 refurbishment.

The extensive revamp of the Central England Co-operative, in Mayor’s Walk, took two-and-a half weeks to complete.

The team from the Mayor's Walk store celebrate the revamp relaunch.

Most of the revamp involved behind-the-scenes work with the store closing for just one day for a refit of the shop, which employs 17 staff.

The transformation involved the introduction of new fixtures and fittings including the latest in energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting technologies to minimise environmental impact.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by staff to mark the end of the refurbishment works.

Store manager Katie Carvell said: “Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new-look store.

“The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us are proud to be part of such a great community in Peterborough and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store.”

The store is open 7am to 10pm Mondays to Sundays.