Peterborough solicitors plan to walk for charity

Solicitors in Peterborough are preparing to step out to raise money to help the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Stephen Duffy, partner and head of private client at Buckles Solicitors, in Bourges Boulevard, and Rebekkah Cooper, associate in the private client department, will join hundreds of people in the Memory Walk in Peterborough on September 17 at Ferry Meadows.

Mr Duffy leads the team largely responsible for Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney - dealing with many clients who themselves have, or who have a family member living with, dementia.

He said: “The Walk is a fantastic event for raising awareness of dementia, which brings with it many challenges for those living with dementia and their families – particularly when it comes to asking legal questions which will affect their future.”

To sponsor the team contact stephen.duffy@buckles-law.co.uk