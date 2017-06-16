Peterborough software company secures second £100,000 deal in three months

A Peterborough hi-tech company has just completed a £100,000 project for a national holiday firm.

IT and software firm Kamarin Computers, of The Metro Centre, Welbeck Way, Woodston, has finished a major installation for Lyons Holiday Parks.

Lyons Holidays

Lyons is a family-run caravan holiday company that operates 10 sites across North Wales and Cumbria.

The new deal comes two months after Kamarin completed a separate £100,000 project for Liverpool-based home improvement chain Taskers.

It is a significant business success for Kamarin, which is expanding and recruiting staff.

Lyons, which was set up 90 years ago, needed to integrate transactions in its bars, offices, hotels, shops and reception areas across seven of its holiday parks.

Kamarin’s managing director, George Smith, said: “We are experiencing an enormous level of demand for our products and services, which has quadrupled our turnover in just five years. However, the success of this business is largely down to its employees, who all work extremely hard.”

Previously Lyons used a number of isolated tills and processes, which did not link with its central accounts system, meaning staff had to input much of the sales data captured manually. Kamarin installed sophisticated electronic point-of-sale software on 32 tills across the seven holiday parks, allowing Lyons to achieve previously impossible levels of efficiency.

Norman Mushet, Lyons’ company accountant, said: “The new software integrates seamlessly and automatically with our accounts system.”

“This reduces our requirement for bookkeeping, whilst significantly improving the accuracy of transactions reported from the various points of sale. This means we can support business growth without needing to recruit extra staff.”

