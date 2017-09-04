Peterborough show offers 1,000 plus jobs and training places

More than 1,000 jobs and apprenticeship places will be up for grabs at a recruitment event in Peterborough.

Organisers say dozens of companies will be exhibiting at The Job Show, which will be held at the Peterborough United ground, in London Road, on September 14 from 10.30am to 3pm and entrance is free.

It will feature a dedicated apprenticeship and training centre with opportunities for adults as well as young people.

It will be supported by City College, Peterborough, which has more than 264 apprenticeships and training courses on offer.

Pat Carrington, college principal, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to support members of the Peterborough community who are interested in apprenticeships or those who want to train for a new career or are looking to get back into work.

“We understand the importance of delivering quality apprenticeships for both our students and employers and I would encourage everyone who wants to attend to come and chat to our experienced team about how we can help them achieve their goals.”

Exhibitors include Addison Lee, which is sponsored the show, City College Peterborough, Stagecoach Bus, RSA, Vindis, PJ Care, Clarkdrain, Midco, B&M Retail, Precise Engineering (PCMTL), Greenvale AP, The Navy, The Alzheimers Society, The Princes Trust, Interaction Health & Social Care, Adecco, National Careers Service.

Victoria Clarke, director of The Job Show, said: “We’re delighted to be back in Peterborough this year. We will be offering over 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships under one roof.”