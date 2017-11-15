Peterborough shop owner is named as one of UK’s top retailers

A shop owner in Peterborough is celebrating after being named as one of the UK’s top retailers.

Siva Thivenayam, who runs the Nisa Local Fletton & Post Office, in High Street, Fletton, has been included in the Independent Achievers Academy’s Top 100 Independent Retailers in UK & Ireland 2017.

The accolade is the latest in a string of awards for the retailer.

Mr Thivenayam, who has just invested £500,000 in the store doubling it in size after taking over the next door post office, said: “I am very proud. It enables us to showcase the store to local and national suppliers. The awards give our customers the confidence they are shopping in a award winning store.

He added: “All the staff are very proud of winning the awards and it repays everyone’s hard work.”

Mr Thevenyam has also won the Convenience Retailer of the Year at the English Asian Business Awards and was named Independent Retailer of the Year 2017 (1,200sq ft to 3,000sq ft) at the Retail Industry Awards.