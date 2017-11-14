Peterborough’s Grasmere Farm wins innovation award

A butcher in Peterborough is celebrating after winning a regional award.

Grasmere Farm, which has shops in Westgate, Peterborough, High Street, Stamford and Market Gate, in Market Deeping, was given the best innovative sausage award for its caramelised red onion sausage.

The award was presented at the UK Sausage Week Awards.

Sheila Lane, sales manager at Grasmere Farm, which is a member of the Q Guild of Butchers, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been recognised as the best innovative independent butcher in the East Midlands.

“I’m so very proud of the team for creating an award winning sausage.

“Events like UK Sausage Week, and organisations like the Q Guild of Butchers, are fantastic to get involved with. As an independent butcher as it gives you the opportunity to test your skills against butchers nationally and means you’re constantly striving to improve and produce the best possible products for your customers.”

Grasmere Farm was up against 400 different sausages, which all underwent two days of judging.

Sausages were judged in their raw state, before being cooked to the butcher’s instructions and tasted by meat experts.