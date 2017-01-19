Peterborough Royal Mail staff seek to take industrial action over dispute with managers

Royal Mail workers in Peterborough are seeking to take industrial action after two members were allegedly disciplined by managers.

Members of the Communication Workers Union at the Royal Mail depot in Papyrus Road, Werrington, have requested approval from union bosses to take industrial action, which could include going on strike, over the dispute.

They are also planning to stage a series of “gate meetings” at the depot over the next few days to discuss the situation facing the two members they say are “unfairly” facing disciplinary action.

The first gate meeting will be tomorrow (Friday January 20) at 8am.

According to the union’s website, members agreed at a meeting on Sunday to ask the CWU’s Postal Executive Council to endorse a ballot for industrial action in response to the disciplinary action.

Details of the disciplinary action have not been revealed.

The Peterborough Telegraph has requested from the union and the Royal Mail.