Peterborough residents £7.9 million PPI boost is second biggest in UK

Peterborough residents have reclaimed more PPI payments than almost anywhere else in the UK, cashing in on a whopping £7.9 million.

With 2,604 successful offers made to claimants, Peterborough came second according to the results of new customer research conducted by We Fight Any Claim, one of the UK’s largest claims management firms, only beaten by South East London.

The findings reveal the UK’s Top 20 regional hotspots where mis-sold bank customers have received the most in pay-outs since January 2015.

Following the banks mis-selling of PPI to half the adults in the UK, We Fight Any Claim (WFAC), estimates that around 10 million Brits have yet to come forward to stake their claim on the £40bn assigned by the banks.

The full list of the UK’s Top 20 areas and cities/towns ranked by the amount in PPI offers made to WFAC customers is as follows:

1 South East London £9,388,844.40

2 Peterborough £7,915,585.28

3 Chester £6,488,641.28

4 Manchester £6,075,524.51

5 Birmingham £5,488,320.12

6 Nottingham £5,049,845.71

7 Leicester £4,869,958.07

8 Glasgow £4,492,749.20

9 Bradford £4,217,963.41

10 Doncaster £4,148,482.22

Since January 2015, the total pay-out of awards to successful WFAC customers stands at £204,971,546.38.

Since the PPI scandal began a total of £26.2bn has been paid back to UK consumers with the average PPI offer at £1,800. WFAC successfully obtained its biggest offer to date for a single agreement in February of over £97,000 for a claimant in Cheshire. The claim is thought to be one of the biggest PPI awards on a single agreement ever paid.

Simon Chorlton, Managing Director at We Fight Any Claim said: “Our list of the UK’s PPI pay-out hotspots certainly provides some surprises and highlights the scale of the issue for people all over the UK. This is not just confined to certain areas or big cities.

“Thousands of people are still owed life-changing sums of money by the banks who mis-sold PPI to them. Ordinary people across the UK who even now don’t know they had PPI in the first place could be sat on a small fortune and many are still oblivious to this. And now the clock is ticking so it’s even more important that those who were deceived by the banks take action following the imposition of a deadline of August 2019 for all claims to be made. This is unjust and WFAC has already brought a legal objection against this to prevent the banks getting off lightly and forcing consumers to miss out on reclaiming what is rightfully theirs.”