Peterborough pub landlady swaps pulling pints for truck and van sales

A former pub landlady has called time on pulling pints to become the first female salesperson at a Peterborough truck dealership.

Jo Paige (38) of Peterborough, who is also a football coach at weekends, saw the job advertised with Guest Truck and Van, in Oxney Road, and opted for a career change.

The mum-of-two said: “After spending so much of my life working in pubs I really fancied a change, but I still wanted to remain working alongside people on a day-to-day basis because that is what I know and love.

“Before I took this job my only involvement with trucks was during the during early morning barrel deliveries at the pub, but I’m learning fast and I’m really enjoying the people aspect of the job.”

Jo, who worked in the pub trade since the age of 18, was manager of The Hampton in Hampton Peterborough, and The Paul Pry on Lincoln Road in Peterborough for the last eight years, before deciding on a change of career.

She said: “I loved working in pubs and it was my life for so long and suited my lifestyle then when I was a young mother.

“But I knew I needed to make a change so this is what I decided to do.

“And I really love it and I’m out all over the area building my own client portfolio.

“I’ve found that there’s a real buzz in making a sale.

“There’s real energy in the whole process; everything from working out what it is exactly the client wants to deciding what product you think will work best for them is really exciting.

“Once you make one sale, you just want to keep going!

“Working here at Guest is a real career start for me, and I’m determined to learn everything I can.”

Guest Truck and Van has more than 500 employees nationwide.