Peterborough looks to the future as hi-tech hub opens

About 80 people turned out for the official opening of Peterborough’s £300,000 Innovation Lab.

Housed in the Allia Future Business Centre, at the Abax Stadium, in London Road, the Lab was declared open by Baroness Steadman-Scott, the former chief executive of Tomorrow’s People Trust.

Simon Humphrey tries out the Virtual Reality headset in the Innovation Lab.

Guests also heard from Monica Grady, a space scientist who worked on the Rossetta project, who warned that the UK had a shortage of engineers and scientists.

The lab has drones, virtual reality, 3D printers and CAD software. It will give entrepreneurs, start-ups and SME’s access to design, prototyping and testing facilities plus support.

An Allia spokeswoman said: “Reaction has been incredibly positive. People are pleased that Peterborough has such a leading facility for its potential entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs.”

“People also commented on the wrap-around support for instance technical support and support to help you create and grow a sustainable venture.”

