Peterborough life insurer is named best in business

An online life insurance provider based in Peterborough has won a national award.

Beagle Street was named as the best online life insurance provider at the 2017 Your Money Awards.

The awards success comes as Beagle Street, which was set up by the BGL Group, of Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, celebrates its fifth anniversary.

The business has gone from about 10 employees to 70 over the five years.

Beagle Street managing director, Matthew Gledhill, said: “Before Beagle Street it was a tortuous process trying to buy life insurance and often involved doctors, financial advisers and a lot of jargon.

“We wanted to offer something that insured people’s lives simply and quickly and by the internet.

“The root of our success is we’ve made the process really easy, accessible and affordable, and we’ve shown a complete commitment to delivering the best possible customer service.

“We’ve made the life insurance industry sit up and take notice of us.”