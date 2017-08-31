Search

Peterborough legal team cycles and walks in two day charity challenge

The Greenwoods' Charity Challenge Team at the start line at Ferry Meadows.
Staff at a Peterborough solicitors have completed a tough two day challenge that has raised more than £1,800 for two good causes.

The determined employees at Greenwoods Solicitors, based in City Road, raised £1,870 by completing cycling and walking tasks over the two days.

The team pedalled for 45 miles in a mammoth cycle ride around the Peterborough Green Wheel in the face of torrential rain, a thunder storm as well as two punctures.

The next day, they walked 26.2 miles in a route that took in the rowing lake and Flag Fen.

Stephanie Wilcox, head of the Greenwoods Charity Committee, said: “This challenge really tested the team and it was fantastic to see how motivated and determined everyone was.

She added: “The money raised for good causes makes it all worthwhile.”

Nene Park Trust and Papworth Hospital Charities are Greenwoods’ Charities of the Year for 2017.

They will receive a cheque in December for funds raised throughout the year.