Peterborough legal firm appoints two new solicitors

A Peterborough legal firm has appointed two new solicitors to its team.

Roythornes, of Minster Precincts, has named Natasha Bicknell and Laura Hill as its latest recruits.

Natasha Bicknell.

Natasha is part of the firm’s planning team, which works with developers and landowners on planning and development issues across the UK.

Laura will join the litigation team, which handles commercial disputes for businesses, including employment issues.

Managing director Vember Mortlock said: “Natasha and Laura have shown in their training that they have the commitment to clients which is so important to us.”

Roythornes employs more than 180 staff as a result of continual growth over the last few years.

The company was recently listed by the London Stock Exchange as one of the 1,000 companies to inspire Britain.

Natasha said: “There are many talented people in the team and it’s rewarding to be able to work with people with such knowledge and understanding of the planning sector.”

Laura said: “When I was applying for a training contract I was looking for a firm that really invests in its trainees and sees them as part of the future of the firm. Roythornes fitted the bill perfectly and I’m looking forward to growing my career with them.”