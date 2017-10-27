Peterborough legal company is one of the best for trainee solicitors

Peterborough law firm Roythornes Solicitors has been named as one of the top legal practices for trainee solicitors.

The company, which has offices in Minster Precincts, won six categories and was ranked fifth out of 165 firms nationwide for overall job satisfaction by the Lex 100 Survey.

With 3,000 responses from over 165 law firms, Roythornes also came top for job satisfaction, living up to expectations, quality of work, stress levels, work/life balance and vacation scheme.

Vember Mortlock, managing director at Roythornes Solicitors, said: “We are thrilled to win such an accolade as we aim to give our trainee law graduates the best possible experience.

“We firmly believe in training our graduates to their full potential by allowing them to have in-depth involvement, where appropriate, with real client work, in hearings and in settlements.”

The Lex 100 is distributed to universities and career centres around the country and considered the essential student guide to the UK’s top law firms.

Vember said: “The Lex 100 is very well respected by students, graduates and trainees so winning the awards is great.

“It will help to not only retain the talent we have at Roythornes, but also attract the best students from across the country when we are recruiting.”

Roythornes was this year listed as one of the 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain by the London Stock Exchange.

It has recently opened an additional office in the East Anglian area and expanded their private client services in Nottingham.