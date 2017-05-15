Peterborough law firm is named as one of the UK’s most inspirational companies

A Peterborough law firm has been named as one of the country’s top inspirational companies.

Roythornes Solicitors, of Dean’s Court, Minister Precincts, and Pinchbeck Spalding, has been identified as one of 1,000 companies to inspire Britain by the London Stock Exchange Group.

Inclusion in the list requires companies to show consistent revenue growth over a minimum of three years.

Vember Mortlock, managing director of Roythornes, said: “We’re delighted to have been included in the report as it is recognition of the hard work the team has put into making our business a success.

“Of the 1,000 businesses only two law firms are listed and to be one of those is a great honour.

“It demonstrates to potential clients that there are strong, successful and inspirational businesses in the regions that provide a truly national level of excellence and growth.”

As well as being a full service law firm, Roythornes’ particular strengths are agriculture, food and property.

The report celebrates the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses.

Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group, said: “These companies are the very heart of an ‘anti-fragile’ economy: more robust; more flexible and less prone to boom and bust.

“We must ensure we continue doing all we can to support high growth potential businesses like Roythornes.

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark said: “Championing high growth innovative small and medium-sized enterprises is crucial for the continued success of the UK economy and a country that works for everyone.”